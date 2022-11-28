LOOK: John Brown takes in first Bills practice since return

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Bills brought back receiver John Brown.

Brown, 32, re-signs with the Bills (8-3) amid a slew of injury issues the team is having at the wideout position.

On Sunday, the Bills had an uncharacteristic practice day. With their back-to-back Thursday games, the team took the opportunity to get in a workout and it was Brown’s first time on the practice field with the Bills since being added to the practice squad.

Check out the clips below for local media clips from Brown’s return:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

