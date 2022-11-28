LOOK: John Brown takes in first Bills practice since return

The Bills brought back receiver John Brown.

Brown, 32, re-signs with the Bills (8-3) amid a slew of injury issues the team is having at the wideout position.

On Sunday, the Bills had an uncharacteristic practice day. With their back-to-back Thursday games, the team took the opportunity to get in a workout and it was Brown’s first time on the practice field with the Bills since being added to the practice squad.

Check out the clips below for local media clips from Brown’s return:

John Brown and Stefon Diggs catching up. #Bills pic.twitter.com/QCeegRuxMg — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 27, 2022

Stefon Diggs and John Brown reunited with the #Bills. Here's a look at Brown back in Orchard Park at his first practice. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rZwktEhKp9 — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire