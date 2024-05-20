Look: Joe Burrow working with WR Jermaine Burton

The connection between rookie receiver Jermaine Burton and quarterback Joe Burrow has been one of the most-hyped things around the Cincinnati Bengals since the draft.

Of course, the team was more than happy to help build some of that hype by sharing footage of the two working together.

Of course, we already had a practice highlight that showed Burrow finding Burton deep down the field for a connection. And Burton was very open about what Burrow said when the team selected him.

But hey, here’s a little more for the hype department thanks to footage that shows the two working on some of the finer details:

Just two JB's hanging out. pic.twitter.com/f8EDiYNwN4 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 20, 2024

