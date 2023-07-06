Look: Joe Burrow’s top 5 throws last year has him hailed as QB to study

Accuracy and an understanding of what’s happening on the field at all times has helped Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow separate himself from most of the players at his position in the NFL.

A fun highlight reel of sorts from NFL Network showed this off recently by counting down Burrow’s top five throws from last season.

There, Brian Baldinger dropped the following while going over the highlights: “If you wanna learn how to throw a football with precision, Joe Burrow is the guy to study.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The top highlight — to no surprise of Bengals fans — was the AFC title game dime he threw to Tee Higgins against the Chiefs.

The whole clip is worth a look, if not for how impressive the throws are, then for how far Burrow has come since his rookie season.

"If you wanna learn how to throw a football with precision, Joe Burrow is the guy to study" @BaldyNFL breakdown @JoeyB's top 5 touchdown throws from last year 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/VSGOm6k9pK — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) June 27, 2023

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Advertisement

More Latest News!

Bengals rookie RB Chase Brown tabbed as nonstarter to watch in 2023 Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. is tired of Super Bowl excuses (for Chiefs vs. Eagles) 67 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 67 for Cincinnati

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire