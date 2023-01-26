A look at Joe Burrow’s three wins over Patrick Mahomes

The Bengals are set for another showdown with the Chiefs.

The two have met several times over the last two years — all with high stakes. It’s the second straight year the squads will face off in the AFC title. The Bengals got the victory last year, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow and crew will try to do the same this time around, giving them another chance at the Lombardi. At the moment, Patrick Mahomes and Burrow are the two biggest stars in the NFL.

It’s hard to ask for anything more in an AFC title game than these two trading scores. Let’s take a look back at their previous meetings.

Jan. 2, 2022: Bengals 34, Chiefs 31

In hindsight, this was the game in which the Bengals announced themselves as contenders. Cincinnati entered 9-6, facing an 11-win Chiefs team.

Burrow and [autotag]Ja’Marr Chase[/autotag] played some of the best ball of their careers. Burrow posted 446 yards and four touchdowns while only throwing nine incompletions.

Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. It was just the third time this century a receiver had at least 10 catches, 250 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals got the victory with a 74-yard drive in the fourth set up a field goal.

Jan. 30, 2022: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

The two would meet again later that month, this time, with a Super Bowl trip on the line. The Chiefs led 21-3 in the second quarter, but Burrow connected with Samaje Perine for a 41-yard touchdown just before the half.

The Bengals outscored the Chiefs 10-0 in the third, tying the game at 21. Field goals were exchanged in the fourth, sending it to overtime.

Patrick Mahomes threw a pick on overtime’s opening series and Burrow led the Bengals on another go-head drive, setting up an Evan McPherson field goal that ended the game. Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Dec. 4, 2022: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

In their first meeting of the 2022 season, the score of the AFC title game was repeated.

It was another good day for Burrow and Chase. Burrow went 25/31 for 286 yards and two touchdowns. On top of that, he ran the ball 11 times for 46 yards and a touchdown. Chase caught seven passes for 97 yards.

Kansas City led entering the fourth, but the Bengals closed the game on a 10-0 run. It was a Burrow to Chris Evans pass that put the Bengals up with 8:54 left in the game.

A prediction for Sunday

In a story that mirrors last season, the Bengals and Chiefs will meet in the AFC title after seeing each other in the regular season.

Mahomes injured his ankle against the Jaguars and while he’s going to play, his health remains a significant storyline. He might be more ready than once thought.

Arrowhead Stadium is a tough place to play – the toughest in the NFL. Cincinnati has won there before and they’ll be ready for the big stage, but it’s going to be tough.

This game will be close. It could go either way, but I’m going to pick Kansas City in a close one.

