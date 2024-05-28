Look: Joe Burrow signs autographs for fans after OTAs practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the star of the show as OTAs got underway on Tuesday.

There, Burrow looked comfortable on the field itself like he had during prior voluntaries while working free of a pitch count on that surgically repaired wrist.

But Burrow really made some waves on social media for taking the time to sign autographs and snap photos or videos with fans who showed up outside the practice fields.

Here is a look at a few of those moments Burrow shared with fans from Tuesday’s work, courtesy of Cara Owsley of the Cincinnati Enquirer and others:

