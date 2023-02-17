Look: Joe Burrow back training after Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back training locally after making the rounds at the Super Bowl.

Burrow appeared in a few pictures and videos with star 49ers players and teammates during Super Bowl weekend and later appeared with the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Damar Hamlin.

But now he’s back training with Black Sheep Performance in Cincinnati. And as the Instagram caption notes, Burrow’s training with the same strength and conditioning coach he’s had since high school.

While the Bengals have a certain urgency to get Burrow’s extension done and that commands the headlines, the star quarterback is already back in the lab putting in work.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire