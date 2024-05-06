Look: Joe Burrow back throwing at Bengals practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the field on Monday for spring activities alongside his teammates.

The development is an expected one given everything made public about Burrow’s recovery from last year’s season-ending wrist injury, which required surgery.

In response to his injuries, Burrow has said he’s changing up his offseason training approach and one report says he looks bigger than usual. No official word, as of this writing, as to how much throwing and/or work Burrow did at Monday’s session.

Tuesday’s practice is open to the media and Burrow himself will have a presser, so onlookers will get more official updates then.

For now, fans get the following:

HE IS SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/ZsZjzkZEmg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire