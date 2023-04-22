LOOK: Joe Burrow and Angel Reese strike ‘ring me’ pose together at LSU’s spring game

Angel Reese’s celebration at the end of LSU’s national championship win earlier this month — in which she pointed at her ring finger to signify the jewelry she and her teammates would soon be receiving — has become iconic.

Reese isn’t the only LSU athlete with whom that celebration is associated, though. Former quarterback Joe Burrow did the same when the current Cincinnati Bengals standout led the Tigers to a football national title in 2019.

With two of LSU’s biggest stars in attendance for this year’s spring game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, it was a photo-op that the program’s social media team couldn’t pass up.

While Burrow’s days at LSU are in the past, Reese will be back next year as coach Kim Mulkey’s team looks to defend its title.

