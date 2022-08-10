LOOK: Jim Kelly visits Bills training camp

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly took a visit to Buffalo Bills training camp. Kelly’s appearance was on Day 13 of practices out at St. John Fisher University.

Check out images and videos taken of Kelly’s appearance below:

Bills current quarterback Josh Allen, left, visits with former Bills quarterback and HOFer Jim Kelly during the second-to-last day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Former Bills quarterback great and HOFer Jim Kelly waves to the crowd as he leaves the field during the second-to-last day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Jim Kelly signing for Bills fans after practice pic.twitter.com/bVH5R1XE4F — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 10, 2022

The old guy still can draw a crowd.#Bills pic.twitter.com/8Rn8373Ldr — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 10, 2022

HOF QB Jim Kelly with current Bills QB Josh Allen after practice today pic.twitter.com/4tsMcs7lbO — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 10, 2022

Jim Kelly after Bills practice with Josh Allen and Jordan Poyer pic.twitter.com/hsuLT5Ai0X — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 10, 2022

