LOOK: Jim Kelly visits Bills training camp

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly took a visit to Buffalo Bills training camp. Kelly’s appearance was on Day 13 of practices out at St. John Fisher University.

Check out images and videos taken of Kelly’s appearance below:

Bills current quarterback Josh Allen, left, visits with former Bills quarterback and HOFer Jim Kelly during the second-to-last day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Former Bills quarterback great and HOFer Jim Kelly waves to the crowd as he leaves the field during the second-to-last day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

