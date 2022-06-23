LOOK: Jets’ rookie Sauce Gardner gifts mom new car

Breaking News:

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sauce Gardner
    Sauce Gardner
    American football cornerback

New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner has done it right so far in his brief NFL career.

The fourth-overall pick by the team at the 2022 NFL draft has impressed on the field already during spring practices. Off of it, he’s doing the same.

While technically his “first” purchase as a pro athlete was paying DJ Reed for his number, mom is the one who got the true first purchase.

It was a brand new car. Well done by the rook.

Check out it below, as Gardner showed off the ride via his social media account on Twitter:

