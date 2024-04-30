Look at Jeremy Fears getting back in the gym, looking healthy

Michigan State basketball took a major hit in 2023-24 when reserve 5-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was sidelined due to a shooting incident in his hometown on Christmas break. The injury prevented Fears from playing the closing months of the season.

Now, heading into the future, Tom Izzo hasn’t been shy that he is ready to give the keys to the program to Fears, although this will only work if Fears gets healthy and back to his normal self.

That doesn’t look to be a concern thus far, though, as Fears is back in the gym and showing off the progress he has made.

Watch the video via X:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire