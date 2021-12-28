LOOK: Jaylen Waddle has record-setting performance on Monday Night Football

If you watched Jaylen Waddle play football at Alabama you knew that this kid was destined for greatness. His cat-like quickness and track-star speed separated him from other players at his position.

Apparently, the Miami Dolphins felt the same way about Waddle. The Fins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Waddle has not disappointed in his rookie season. After reeling in another 10 receptions on Monday Night Football, Waddle now has 96 receptions on the season which is the second-most for a rookie in NFL history.

To go with his 96 catches, Waddle has 941 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Waddle has become the favorite target of fellow Crimson Tide star Tua Tagovailoa who is starting to prove his doubters wrong with a strong second season in the NFL.

The Tua to Waddle connection has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL for years to come.

Waddle still has two regular-season games to go and has a great shot of breaking the rookie record of 101 receptions held by Anquon Boldin.

