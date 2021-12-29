LOOK: Jaylen Waddle creates hilarious merch based on his ‘waddle’ TD celebration

Former Alabama standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was drafted No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins and was reunited with his former college teammate and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While the season may have started out slow, Waddle and the Dolphins have won seven-straight games and is looking like one of the hottest teams in the league.

Waddle has been a big part of the recent success for his team, and the NFL has taken notice. Not only are his skills what people are talking about, but his hilarious touchdown celebration.

Waddle… waddles.

Walking around like a penguin and everybody seems to be loving it. So much so that he created merchandise for it, as tweeted about by Brett Greenberg of the Tuscaloosa News.

Alabama football alum & current Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle (@D1__JW) has a @BreakingT T-shirt for sale. 🐧🐧🐧 Link to buy https://t.co/nG65SgU7H7 pic.twitter.com/m8SPVCl7DN — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 29, 2021

Waddle will be watched closely as Miami takes on Tennessee next week in a game with major playoff implications, and a chance for Waddle to surpass Anquan Boldin for the most receptions by a rookie wide receiver (101), he currently has 93.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover former Alabama players in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.