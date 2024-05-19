LOOK: Jayden Daniels in full Commanders uniform for the first time

Over 40 rookies from the 2024 NFL draft convened in Los Angeles this weekend for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Some of the draft’s top players, including quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, were on hand.

Daniels wasn’t the only Washington rookie representing the burgundy and gold. Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey also attended the Premiere.

The event is more of a networking opportunity for the rookies while also educating them on the business side of football and exploring potential endorsement deals.

The Rookie Premiere is also the first time we see the rookie class in their full uniform. We saw Daniels and McCaffrey in their practice jerseys at last week’s rookie minicamp, but at the Premiere, we saw them in their full uniform.

Here’s Daniels.

And here’s McCaffrey:

