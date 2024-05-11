LOOK: Jayden Daniels in a Commanders’ jersey for the first time

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took the field for the first time as an NFL player during the opening of Friday’s rookie minicamp.

In his first NFL practice, Daniels was wearing the No. 5 jersey he had just acquired from teammate Tress Way.

Check it out:

ASHBURN, VA – MAY 10: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It was a good first practice for Daniels and the rest of Washington’s rookie class. The coaching staff, particularly the offensive staff, showed much more energy than the previous staff did throughout practice.

While it was only practice, Daniels’ footwork and mechanics looked outstanding. Watching him and fellow rookie quarterback Sam Hartman side by side, the ball just jumped off Daniels’ right hand.

The Commanders are back on the field Saturday for the second day of rookie minicamp.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire