LOOK. Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks his top five catches at Ohio State

If you are like me, you fell a little short-changed because we never really got to witness Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for his junior season when he was expected to put up some astronomical numbers. It was fun watching him while he was slicing through defenses the first two years, but it feels all too similar to when we were robbed of Nick Bosa’s final year as well because of injury.

But while Smith-Njigba was on the field and wearing the scarlet and gray, he still put together one heck of a highlight mixed tape for everyone to play on repeat.

One of the most talented receivers to ever run out of the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy was asked to rank his top five catches at Ohio State, and he came up with five pretty good ones that would probably be on anyone’s shortlist.

From his exploits in the Rose Bowl against Utah, to an insane catch against Michigan, here are Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s five favorite catches as a Buckeye thanks to the Big Ten Network Twitter account.

JSN had too many highlights to count. 💥 We asked the WR to rank his 5️⃣ favorite plays from his @OhioStateFB career ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/1Rwce1kzZ8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 5, 2023

Ah, if only not for that fateful night in the ‘Shoe against Notre Dame, there likely would have been one or two catches even better than these this past season.

Oh well — good luck in the NFL Jaxon. We’ll be rooting hard for you from our couches in Columbus, Ohio, and all areas in between.

More!

Noah Ruggles makes first comments since Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Ohio State basketball names new captain in re-vote One returning Ohio State offensive line starter ranked among best entering 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire