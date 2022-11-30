Look: Jameson Williams has his first full practice with the Lions

Jameson Williams took another huge step towards making his NFL debut. The Detroit Lions first-round wide receiver participated on Wednesday in his first full-speed practice with the team on since being designated for activation from the non-football injury list.

The Lions started Williams’ 21-day activation clock last week, but the team only held walkthroughs for practice on the short week before playing the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Wednesday was the first time since he tore his ACL in January that Williams went full speed against defensive backs and with live throws.

After practice, Williams posted a couple of pics to his Instagram account.

Aside from Williams being actively involved in a full-speed practice, it’s also our first look at him in his new jersey number. Williams switched from 18 to Matthew Stafford’s old No. 9 just before the season started, a change Stafford himself endorsed.

Williams also posted this pic with fellow WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark to his Instagram story

Then there’s the real fun one. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncey captured this clip of Williams in action from the Lions’ indoor practice facility:

Looks pretty darn ready to roll!

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire