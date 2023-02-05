Look: Jalen Ramsey worked the concession stand at the Pro Bowl

Jalen Ramsey is the only Rams player at the Pro Bowl Games this year after Bobby Wagner was snubbed and Aaron Donald withdrew due to injury, but he’s making the most of his trip to Las Vegas. Ahead of today’s flag football games and festivities at Allegiant Stadium, Ramsey moonlighted as a concession worker.

He got behind the counter and was helping serve customers who were at the game. The Rams shared a video of Ramsey working the concession stand before the game.

