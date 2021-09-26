Look: Jalen Ramsey wears awesome mariachi outfit to Rams-Bucs

Jalen Ramsey always arrives for Rams games in style, but he took things up a notch on Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles’ matchup with the Buccaneers. He was wearing a mariachi outfit, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

He pulled up in a Rams-themed car, too, which was equally awesome. Needless to say, he’s ready to take on the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Rams will be wearing their all-Bone uniforms against Tampa Bay, and kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.