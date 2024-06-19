LOOK: Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley getting in extra work ahead of training camp

The Eagles are about five weeks away from the start of training camp, but the rent is still due, and the Birds’ star quarterback and running back have spent the offseason improving each other.

The two have trained together on multiple occasions, and Barkley posted a recent workout in his Instagram story.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley are getting in extra work together on their own before Eagles training camp starts in 5 weeks. This is what leaders do

📸 @saquon pic.twitter.com/nUWVPs1mjU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 19, 2024

Hurts and the Eagles are trying to bounce back from a late-season collapse that saw the team lose six of its final seven games after starting the season 10-1 before falling 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

