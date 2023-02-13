LOOK: Jalen Hurts with a 45-yard dime to A.J. Brown to put Eagles up 14-7 on Chiefs

Jalen Hurts is dealing in Super Bowl LVII and just put the Eagles up 14-7 with a beautiful dime to star wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

Brown beat Chiefs rookie Trent McDuffie to the pylon and Hurts delivered a 45-yard dime to Brown that was a drop-in-the-basket style delivery from the All-Pro quarterback.

Hurts is now 10-12 passing for 128 yards and the one touchdown.

His counterpart on the other side, NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, is 6-9 for 78 yards and one touchdown, and Kansas City is all tied up with Philadelphia 14-14 after Nick Bolton returned a Jalen Hurts fumble for a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire