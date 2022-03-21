LOOK: Jahan Dotson stops by Penn State’s first spring football practice

Penn State’s football program got back to work on Monday with the opening of spring football practices. Among the new participants on the roster is Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley, who has been given the uniform number previously worn by Jahan Dotson. Dotson, who is heading off to the NFL draft just so happened to be back in Happy Valley to soak in Penn State’s first practice.

Dotson was seen walking on the practice field as Penn State was opening spring football practices. He was not alone, of course, as a number of former Nittany Lions were hanging around the football facilities as they prepare for their professional football futures.

Jahan Dotson in the house. pic.twitter.com/9QdudLhgO2 — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) March 21, 2022

PSU OL signee Drew Shelton was watching practice today. Shelton enrolls this summer. Some of PSU's pro day participants are also back in town and were at practice. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) March 21, 2022

Dotson is expected to participate in Penn State’s pro day later this week. Penn State’s pro day is scheduled for Thursday, March 24. Dotson, who opted out of Penn State’s bowl game and did not participate in the Senior Bowl, put on a good showing in the NFL combine, although he was saving some drills for Penn State’s pro day setting.

List

Everything James Franklin said in his spring press conference

Related

LOOK: Cameras capture Drew Allar and Nick Singleton's first exchange at Penn State Penn State announces uniform numbers for new players How a major NFL trade has impacted the NFL draft outlook for Jahan Dotson 5 questions for James Franklin as Penn State opens spring football practices James Franklin reacts to Allen Robinson's new NFL free agent deal

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.