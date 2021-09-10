Look: Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field gets dressed up to host the Saints in Week 1

This is pretty cool: here’s a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field ahead of Week 1, which will serve as the New Orleans Saints’ “home” away from home while New Orleans continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida. The venue’s field crew has been hard at work painting the place black and gold, and it’s tough to find a flaw in how the Saints’ colors look out on natural grass.

Still, it’s going to feel strange seeing the Saints out there under the Florida sun. Their game day operations team has had to scramble to get everything ready for a new environment, working around the clock to do everything from finding a new national anthem performer to editing their videoboard graphics to fit Jacksonville’s different resolution. It’s really going to be a whole new look when the Jameis Winston-led Saints take the field against the Green Bay Packers.