LOOK: Jaguars draft hats officially released

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially a month away, New Era has released its draft cap for every team. Each hat comes with a black top panel, but the brim and logos (which features a smaller script font over the bigger standard font) are colored according to each team’s respective color scheme.

In the Jags’ case, the brim is their signature color, which is teal. The logo on the front has “Jaguars” also written in teal lettering, with the city written over the top in a smaller cursive script in gold. The NFL logo on the side is also teal.

Here’s the official description of the cap from New Era.

The Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features an embroidered Jacksonville Jaguars wordmark at the front panels, with a matching team color NFL Shield at the right-wear side, and a team logo at the rear.

The caps are available to purchase for fans from the New Era website. They cost $43.99. What do you think of these caps, Jags fans? How do you think Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the presumed No. 1 overall pick, would look with one on?