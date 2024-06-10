LOOK: Jadeveon Clowney sports Panthers uniform for the 1st time

It’s okay, Carolina Panthers fans. He’s here . . . and he’s fabulous!

Ahead of this year’s installment of mandatory minicamp, the team suited up for the cameras—dressing in (almost) full uniform to get the aesthetics of the 2024 season going. And after missing out on team organized activities, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was on hand (alongside fellow South Carolina Gamecock Jaycee Horn) to give us our first look at his Panthers threads . . .

Clowney, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $24 million this offseason, was one of a handful of notable players who did not show up at OTAs for the past three weeks. Head coach Dave Canales was asked about the absences—specifically those of Clowney, ‘backer K’Lavon Chaisson and kicker Eddy Piñeiro—last Tuesday.

“I have not asked them,” he said of their whereabouts. “What I don’t wanna do is I don’t wanna send a message that I’m pressuring them to be here at all. This is voluntary. But what I have done is kinda reached out and touched base with them and makin’ sure they’re doin’ alright and just kinda hearin’ what their life has looked like.

“That’s what I’m concerned with is that during this time—we don’t just have this huge personal absence of just not connecting. And from the reports I’ve got, the coaches have also had a chance to reach out and connect with guys–just to let them know that something good is happening here. I just don’t want them to come back in with us and just not have a feel for the whole thing and what’s happening.”

Well, he’s here now, and the connections are back on.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire