Look: Jace LaViolette robs Florida's Cade Curland of go-ahead home run in ninth inning of TAMU baseball's CWS opener

Jace LaViolette has built a reputation with his bat, but it was a web gem that cemented his name in Omaha lore Saturday.

In the top of the ninth inning of a 3-2 game between Texas A&M and Florida in the College World Series, the Gators had the go-ahead run in Cade Kurland at the plate. Kurland took an Evan Aschenbeck pitch on the outer half of the plate that looked for all the world like a two-run home run off the bat.

REQUIRED READING: Texas A&M baseball vs Florida final score: Home run robbery helps Aggies to College World Series win

Instead, LaViolette ranged back to the wall and elevated to snatch the ball back into the ballpark, leaving a flabbergasted Kurland having to walk back to the dugout with his bat still in hand and an F9 on the scoresheet.

It ended up being the deciding factor of the game. After Jac Caglianone walked to keep the Gators alive, Aschenbeck struck out Ashton Wilson to end the game and keep the Aggies in the top bracket to play No. 2 Kentucky.

Texas A&M led the game 2-0 after the second inning and 3-0 after the third, but didn't score for the rest of the game. Florida had put up two in the seventh despite struggling with runners on base all game. All three Aggie pitchers — Justin Lamkin, Chris Cortez and Aschenbeck — were in and out of traffic all night. Thanks in no small part to LaViolette's heroics, they ended up doing just enough to win.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Look: Jace LaViolette robs Florida's Cade Curland of go-ahead home run