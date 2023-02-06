LOOK: Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson’s best highlights from Pro Bowl flag football

The NFL once again changed up the Pro Bowl format this year. Now, instead of the usual game, the AFC and NFC played a three-game flag football series with the team being coached by Peyton and Eli Manning, respectively.

As representatives for their own conferences, the Pro Bowl flag football competition pitted Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson — former college teammates at LSU — against each other.

The NFC ultimately took the overall Pro Bowl crown with a win in the final game, but both Chase and Jefferson made some big plays. Here were the highlights.

Can't cover Chase

Tyler Huntley throws his 4th TD pass of Game 1! 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8mTp0tFEM1 — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

In the first game, Tyler Huntley found Chase, who was all alone in the corner of the end zone, on a deep ball that would give the AFC a lead late in the second half. Unfortunately for Chase’s team, the NFC would score a game-winning touchdown on the subsequent drive.

Still, that didn’t stop Chase from following it up with Jefferson’s signature “griddy” celebration.

Carr finds Chase in traffic

Derek Carr to Ja’Marr Chase for six! 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aIQBC3tbYS — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

Chase and Jefferson didn’t play in the second game, but they returned for the third. With time running out before halftime, AFC quarterback Derek Carr found Chase with a tight throw into traffic. The ever-elusive Chase got past the rest of the defense to score his second touchdown of the day.

Also, Carr did the griddy. Or, at least, he tried.

A Griddy attempt was made 😂 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BTizurrZ4e — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

Cousins and Jefferson's connection continues

Kirk Cousins and Jefferson were one of the most prolific quarterback-receiver duos in football this season, and their success continued in the Pro Bowl with Cousins finding Jefferson for the score.

Jefferson fired up after the win

The final of the three flag football games ultimately proved to be the deciding factor for the entire Pro Bowl, and after helping deliver his conference the win, Jefferson had something to say.

Jefferson and Chase are two of the most exciting young receivers in the league, and there should be many more Pro Bowl showdowns to come between the two of them.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire