Look: Ja’Marr Chase arrives for Bengals media day

As expected, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has returned to the team for mandatory work this week.

Chase was one of the many players at Paycor Stadium to start the week, partaking in the annual media sessions. Those duties included shooting photos and promo videos for the upcoming season.

There was never any major concern about Chase not showing up for voluntary work over the past few weeks as he chose to work away from the team.

While Justin Jefferson’s market-resetting deal started the clock on Chase’s extension, there’s no rush as he remains under contract through 2025 due to the fifth-year option.

Here’s a look at some of his media from the day:

