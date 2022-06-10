A look at the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2023 visitors this weekend

As the countdown continues to the start of Iowa’s 2022 football season, that also means the Hawkeyes are beginning to zero in on the early December signing period for the 2023 class.

Iowa’s 2023 class already looks like a good one, but, of course, the Hawkeyes would love to continue adding pieces to it as the summer rolls along. According to Rivals and 247Sports, the Hawkeyes’ 10 commits comprise the nation’s No. 16 class.

Iowa’s 2023 class is currently regarded as the fifth-best Big Ten class by both Rivals and 247Sports as well. Meanwhile, On3 rates the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class thus far as the country’s No. 31 class and as the sixth-best in the Big Ten.

Who all is visiting Iowa this weekend and where do the Hawkeyes stand with each? Let’s take a look below.

DE/EDGE Will Heldt - Carmel High School (Carmel, Ind.)

Will Heldt, a 6-foot-6, 240 pound defensive end and edge rusher, is in Iowa City on an official visit. The Carmel High School product out of Carmel, Ind., received his offer from the Hawkeyes on March 26 after an unofficial visit during the spring.

Heldt just took an official visit to the Purdue Boilermakers last weekend and it seems like it’s a three-horse race between Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue. Right now, Heldt’s official visit to Iowa is his final scheduled visit. That hopefully bodes well for Iowa in his recruitment.

According to 247Sports, Heldt is a three-star prospect, the nation’s No. 66 edge rusher and the No. 14 player from Indiana. Rivals also ranks Heldt as a three-star talent, the No. 48 weak side defensive end and the No. 8 player from Hoosier State.

LB Kade McIntyre - Archbishop Bergan High School (Fremont, Neb.)

Kade McIntyre picked up his Iowa Hawkeyes offer on May 16. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound linebacker is out of Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont, Neb.

According to 247Sports, McIntyre is a three-star prospect, the nation’s No. 42 athlete and the No. 3 player from Nebraska. Rivals also regards McIntyre as a three-star recruit and as the No. 9 player from Nebraska. Lastly, On3 ranks the Archbishop Bergan product as a three-star talent, the nation’s No. 42 linebacker and the No. 3 player from Nebraska.

Oklahoma recently jumped in on McIntyre’s recruitment and is viewed as the favorite here. The Sooners offered on May 29 and subsequently earned an official visit from McIntyre earlier this week. OUInsider‘s Parker Thune and GoPowercat.com‘s Ryan Wallace have each issued 247Sports crystal ball predictions for McIntyre to Oklahoma.

Still, there’s room for the Hawkeyes to potentially impress McIntyre this weekend. After his Iowa visit, it’s off to Minnesota and Kansas State each of the next two weeks.

RB Kendrick Raphael - Naples High School (Naples, Fla.)

Kendrick Raphael is swinging by Iowa City this weekend as well. A four-star running back according to both On3 and Rivals, the 5-foot-11, 180 pound running back would be a big-time add offensively.

Iowa offered on Jan. 8 and is in good position with Raphael. It looks like this race will come down to Iowa and North Carolina State. Raphael visited N.C. State last weekend and has a pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions in to pick the Wolfpack. Those are from Pack Pride reporters Michael Clark on May 31 and R. Cory Smith on June 7.

Let’s see how this weekend plays out for the Hawkeyes before anointing Raphael as a surefire N.C. State lean. According to On3, Raphael is the No. 252 player nationally in the 2023 class, the No. 14 running back and the No. 48 player from Florida. Meanwhile, Rivals has Raphael as the No. 15 running back and the No. 50 talent from the Sunshine State.

247Sports rates Raphael as a three-star prospect, the No. 31 running back and the No. 88 player from Florida.

RB Nolan Ray - Brother Rice High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Honored to receive an offer from The University of Iowa. Thank you @LadellBetts46 @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/9Ou7ByBWJG — Nolan Ray (@Nolanray05) April 25, 2022

Nolan Ray is a consensus three-star running back out of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. His recruitment is viewed as a three-team race between Maryland, Iowa and Stanford.

Ray visited Maryland back in mid-April and has a scheduled official visit to Stanford at the end of this month. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot, 195 pound running back is the nation’s No. 55 running back and the No. 16 player from Michigan.

On3 ranks Ray as the No. 18 player from Michigan and as the No. 75 running back. Lastly, Rivals rates Ray as the No. 20 player from Michigan.

The takeaway and Iowa's 2023 class thus far

From the sound of it, Iowa needs a serious sales job to swing McIntyre away from Oklahoma. Heldt is probably the visitor of the four that the Hawkeyes are in best position to land. If Iowa can grab a commitment from Heldt and pair it with either of these two running backs, that would be an exceptional weekend for the Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at the entirety of Iowa’s 2023 class so far with this handy Hawkeyes Wire commitment tracker.

[listicle id=989]

