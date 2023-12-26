A look at Iowa’s class of 2024 walk-ons

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a history of morphing walk-ons into bonafide playmakers and, in many instances, NFL talent.

Just this season, former walk-on Quinn Schulte has authored another fantastic season for the Hawkeyes at free safety. The fifth-year defensive back has accumulated 60 tackles, five passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception thus far in 2023.

Sophomore kicker Drew Stevens started his Hawkeye career as a walk-on as well. Stevens is 34-of-44 on field goal tries over the course of the past two seasons.

Iowa announced the following eight walk-ons as additions into its program last week on the first day of the early signing period.

Let’s take a deeper look at the eight names joining the Hawkeyes’ program.

Trent Cakerice, DT

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Hometown: Grundy Center, Iowa (Grundy Center HS)

Notes: Cakerice joins Iowa’s program as a defensive tackle. The 6-foot-4, 235 pounder helped lead Grundy Center to back-to-back Class 1A state championships. Over those two championship seasons, Cakerice tallied 125.5 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Heading into his senior year, Cakerice had posted a 36-6 record as a heavyweight wrestler.

Graham Eben, LB

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock HS)

Notes: A first-team all-stater as a senior, Eben registered 48 tackles and three interceptions defensively. The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock standout also racked up 1,686 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns.

Kyler Gerardy, S

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa🐤🐤 @HawkeyeFootball @TylerBarnesIOWA pic.twitter.com/0dD5ZO8Eei — kyler gerardy (@GerardyKyler) December 1, 2023

Measurables: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Hometown: Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott HS)

Notes: Gerardy was initially committed to play at North Dakota State, but he turned down that opportunity and an offer from Northern Iowa for the chance to walk-on with the Hawkeyes.

Though he played quarterback at North Scott, Gerardy will transition to Phil Parker’s defensive backfield in college. As a senior, Gerardy combined for 2,223 yards and 27 touchdowns offensively. Defensively, he had 15 tackles with an interception.

Grant Glausser, RB

Measurables: 6-foot, 200 pounds

Hometown: Dubuque, Iowa (Western Dubuque HS)

Notes: Glausser racked up 2,908 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns on 334 carries as a senior. The 6-foot back also tallied 13 grabs for 215 yards and four scores. He set a Class 4A state championship record with 268 rushing yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Drew Larson, S

Dream come true!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today.@mooremt09 @TylerBarnesIOWA @CityHighFB @Tonyrazz03 pic.twitter.com/MrM1SaJVcA — Drew Larson (@drew_larson_) November 17, 2023

Measurables: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa (Iowa City HS)

Notes: Larson is another player that played quarterback and receiver in high school. The Iowa City High product had nine tackles and two picks as a senior.

Cole Marsh, TE

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa!@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/qjzWSejeeG — Cole Marsh (@ColeMarsh18) July 18, 2023

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Hometown: Waverly, Iowa (Waverly-Shell Rock HS)

Notes: Marsh started his high school career at quarterback. Heading into his senior season, he made the move to tight end where he registered 18 grabs for 320 yards with eight touchdowns.

Devan Van Ness

Committed! Go Hawks 🐤 pic.twitter.com/R95RVBRE1Q — Devan Van Ness (@Devan_VanNess) December 15, 2023

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Hometown: Barrington, Ill. (Barrington HS)

Notes: The younger brother of current Green Bay Packer and former Hawkeye standout Lukas Van Ness, Devan Van Ness committed to Iowa just before the early signing period. He totaled 78 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks as a senior.

Tripp Woody, PK

OFFICIALLY A HAWKEYE!! TIME TO GET TO WORK💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Zkmi1bH2xJ — Tripp Woody (@TrippWoody) December 20, 2023

Measurables: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C. (Charlotte Christian HS)

Notes: Woody booted through 10 of his 14 field goal tries as a senior with a long of 50 yards. Three of his field goal attempts were blocked. He also turned 85% of his 61 kickoffs into touchbacks. Woody also averaged 39.6 yards per punt with a long of 56 yards.

