Take a look inside Jayson Werth’s $6.5M Virginia home for sale

Take a look inside Werth’s $6.5M Virginia home for sale originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jayson Werth has moved on from the Nationals and Major League Baseball as a whole, last playing for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate in 2018. But even four years removed from his final game in Washington, Werth still has one thing tying him back to the DMV: his house.

For now, that is. Werth put his four-acre estate in McLean, Virginia, up for sale in October 2019 and it’s still on the market. Now listed at $6.495 million, Werth’s home includes 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two guest houses and, of course, a batting cage. The former outfielder also assembled a full workout room, added a flight simulator and installed a radiation-protected panic room.

Werth bought the home in 2011 after signing a seven-year, $126 million deal with the Nationals. He lived there with his wife, Julia, and their two children. The secluded estate backs up to Great Falls Park and includes a backyard, pool and outdoor patio. Werth, a car buff, took advantage of a nine-car garage that includes lifts for storing vehicles.

The former outfielder has picked up a second career as an organic farm since hanging up the cleats. He has a 500-acre farm in downstate Illinois, giving him little need for his Virginia estate. D.C. fans can’t watch Werth play at the park anymore, but there is still a chance for one to take over the home he lived in while hitting .263 with 109 home runs over seven seasons in a Nationals uniform.