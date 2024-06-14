Take a look inside the Chiefs’ swanky ring celebration at the Nelson-Atkins Museum
It’s sure to be blazing hot when Chiefs training camp opens next month in St. Joseph, Missouri.
But as the players put in the work to prepare for the 2024 season, perhaps they’ll be motivated by what happened Thursday night at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
The Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVIII championship rings in a special ceremony. The players walked the red carpet and then shared a meal (and a drink or two) inside the museum before the ring reveal.
It was a swanky affair with red being the color of the night. There were small touches dedicated to the team all over the room. That included a figurine of Jason Kelce with the logos of the last two Super Bowls, which the Chiefs won.
This video shows Trent McDuffie opening his ring box.
Here are photos from the black-tie affair.
The Chiefs had to use a special combination to open the boxes.
