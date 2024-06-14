Take a look inside the Chiefs’ swanky ring celebration at the Nelson-Atkins Museum

It’s sure to be blazing hot when Chiefs training camp opens next month in St. Joseph, Missouri.

But as the players put in the work to prepare for the 2024 season, perhaps they’ll be motivated by what happened Thursday night at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

The Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVIII championship rings in a special ceremony. The players walked the red carpet and then shared a meal (and a drink or two) inside the museum before the ring reveal.

It was a swanky affair with red being the color of the night. There were small touches dedicated to the team all over the room. That included a figurine of Jason Kelce with the logos of the last two Super Bowls, which the Chiefs won.

This video shows Trent McDuffie opening his ring box.

Trent McDuffie IG live ring reveal and it was worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/yLiiBmbMhP — It’s Jodi Newsome (@ItsJodiNewsome) June 14, 2024

Here are photos from the black-tie affair.

The setup inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Each person had Chiefs-centric place setting.

The tables were set in preparation for the swanky affair.

Tom and Jerry right gun trips right bunch F shuttle. Corn dogs with ketchup and mustard. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AGOcFTW1P2 — Evan Craft (@ECraft_) June 14, 2024

The Chiefs had to use a special combination to open the boxes.

The back-to-back champs have been crowned pic.twitter.com/k2TTP2YOJs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes approved of the rings.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes enjoyed themselves.

Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Creed Humphrey.

These best friends were happy campers.