Take a look inside Bengals' draft room 'NFL Draft Center'

Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings began the NFL draft with their highest first-round pick in six years on Thursday night and promptly packaged it in a trade with a division opponent to move down 20 spots for Georgia safety Lewis Cine. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Cine (pronounced SEEN) was one of several defensive standouts for the national champion Bulldogs in 2021. Cine was the fifth defensive player from Georgia taken in the first round, an NFL record.