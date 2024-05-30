A look inside Arkansas practice ahead of the Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Regional is almost here. On Thursday, all four teams got a chance to practice out on the field at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks were the first team to practice, you can see a little bit of what they did in the video at the top of the page next to the headline.

The Hogs will take on Southeast Missouri State on Friday at 2 p.m. to kick off regional action.

