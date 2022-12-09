Look: This is how insanely long and complicated the Rams’ play calls are

Think you can play quarterback in the NFL? No, I’m not asking because the Rams are taking applications, but rather to prove just how difficult it is to do the first step in getting a play off: simply calling the play.

During Thursday night’s broadcast of the Rams-Raiders game, there was a soundbite of John Wolford reading a play call that the Rams use and it’s insanely long and complicated. Seriously, you’ll stumble over your words and maybe run out of breath trying to read it out loud.

Not only do you have to repeat it without a hitch to the offense in the huddle, but you have to remember what in the world it all means.

Take a look.

Just your average Sean McVay play call 🤨 pic.twitter.com/6rUgknfM0o — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 9, 2022

Got all that? Good, because there will be a quiz on Friday morning.

