A look at impactful transfers that Alabama has been able to land over the years

Typically, Alabama’s coaching staff builds the foundation of its team through annual recruiting classes. However, sometimes a transfer or two have made their way to Tuscaloosa to make a significant difference.

It is fair to say that the Tide has lost more players than it has gained via transfer. That has not stopped Alabama head coach Nick Saban from doing his due diligence with transfers as well as the newly-established transfer portal. The transfer portal has been a staple to many teams’ success in recent years.

The NCAA introduced the new and improved transfer process in 2018. It was put in place to centralize college football and how players can transfer. Recently, a new rule was implemented that allows a player to transfer once while not having to sit out a season. With that in mind, many programs across the country have utilized the transfer portal.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at several of the transfers that Nick Saban has been able to land over the years.

Colin Peek - Georgia Tech

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In 2008, the Tide were able to land tight end Colin Peek as a transfer. Peek spent one season at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama. He hauled in 25 receptions for 248 receiving yards and one touchdown with the Yellow Jackets. At Alabama, Peek had 26 receptions for 313 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He played one season for Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Jake Coker - Florida State

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Many Alabama fans will remember the name Jake Coker. Well, Coker actually transferred to Alabama by way of Florida State. He served as a backup behind Heisman winner Jameis Winston. Upon transferring, Coker won the starting quarterback job in 2015 and led the Tide to the College Football Playoff. Saban landed a hidden gem via the transfer portal by bringing in Coker.

Ty Flournoy-Smith - Georgia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Flournoy-Smith transferred to Alabama from Georgia. The Georgia native played sparingly in his two seasons with the Tide. He hauled in five receptions for 66 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Richard Mullaney - Oregon State

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans might remember Richard Mullaney for his role at wide receiver during the Tide’s National Championship season in 2015. Mullaney transferred to Alabama from Oregon State as a graduate student. In three seasons in Corvallis, he recorded 83 receptions for 1,160 receiving yards and five touchdowns. During his lone season in Tuscaloosa, he hauled in 38 receptions for 390 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Gehrig Dieter - Bowling Green

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dieter spent one season at SMU before spending two seasons at Bowling Green. In his time with the Falcons, he recorded 129 receptions for 1,493 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. At Alabama, he hauled in 15 receptions for 214 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Mike Bernier - Eastern Illinois

Mickey Welsh-Montgomery

It is rare that Alabama lands a specialist via the transfer portal. However, that is what happened in 2018 when the Tide landed punter Mike Bernier. Bernier had spent two seasons with the Panthers. In the two seasons that he spent in Tuscaloosa, he had 31 punts for 1,205 total yards. He averaged 38.9 yards per punt.

Saivion Smith - LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Several years ago, it was rare for a player to transfer from one SEC program to another. However, cornerback Saivion Smith changed the narrative when he transferred from LSU to Alabama. The Florida native spent one season with the Tide. He tallied 60 tackles while recording three interceptions.

Ale Kaho - Washington

Mickey Welsh – Montgomery

Despite signing to play for Washington, Kaho transferred to Alabama. The Nevada native had planned to play for the Huskies before deciding to transfer. Kaho spent three seasons with the Tide serving primarily as a reserve linebacker as well as contributing to the special teams unit. Altogether, he tallied 31 tackles and one sack. He also blocked two punts during his Alabama career. He is currently a linebacker for UCLA.

Landon Dickerson - Florida State

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Florida State has provided Alabama with two great players over the years with quarterback Jake Coker and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. Many Alabama fans will recall Dickerson’s time in Tuscaloosa as the starting center. Dickerson won the Rimington Trophy which is awarded to the nation’s best center. He was also a part of an offensive line unit that won the Joe Moore Award.

Jameson Williams - Ohio State

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama might have received its biggest blessing through the transfer portal when wide receiver Jameson Williams transferred in from Ohio State. The St. Louis native played sparingly in Columbus and contributed primarily on special teams. In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Williams had 15 receptions for 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Everything changed when Williams made his way to Tuscalooosa. In 2021, he was the Tide’s leading wide receiver and had a large role in the Tide’s offense. He hauled in 79 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Henry To'oTo'o - Tennessee

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of Alabama’s best players on the defensive side of the ball actually transferred in from a rival school — Tennessee. The California native spent two seasons in Knoxville. He recorded 140 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss. Upon arriving in Tuscaloosa, To’oTo’o has tallied 200 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. This season will likely be his last as a part of the Alabama football team.

Jahmyr Gibbs - Georgia Tech

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans have certainly been blessed to witness the talent of Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs. This season, Gibbs has been the driving force in both the rushing and receiving attacks. Likewise, he did the same for the Yellow Jackets in the two seasons that he spent with the program. Gibbs had 232 carries for 1,206 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also hauled in 59 receptions for 768 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Despite his stats not being as staggering at Alabama, he has made quite a difference. Gibbs has 136 carries for 850 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Not to mention, he has 42 receptions for 378 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Eli Ricks - LSU

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama had pushed to land Ricks out of high school, but he ultimately chose LSU. The California native spent two seasons with the Tigers. He played in 14 games over two years while recording 31 tackles and hauling in five interceptions. Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Ricks has played in eight games while tallying seven tackles and four pass deflections.

Tyler Steen - Vanderbilt

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

For a long time, Alabama has won in the trenches in the recruiting cycle. This time the coaching staff landed offensive tackle Tyler Steen through the transfer portal. Steen spent four seasons at Vanderbilt. He started in 33 games as a Commodore. Since joining the Tide as a graduate transfer, he has protected quarterback Bryce Young’s blind side at the left tackle position.

Jermaine Burton - Georgia

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

After being recruited heavily by the Tide out of high school, Burton chose to commit to Georgia. He spent two seasons with the Bulldogs. He had 53 receptions for 901 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. After defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Burton elected to transfer to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban. In his lone season at the Capstone, he has hauled in 37 receptions for 590 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Tyler Harrell - Louisville

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama was able to land one of the fastest players in the entire country via the transfer portal. That was Louisville wide receiver transfer Tyler Harrell. The Florida native spent three seasons at Louisville. He recorded 20 receptions for 559 receiving yards and six touchdowns. However, that has not yet translated to Tuscaloosa. During this season, Harrell has played in just five games. He has hauled in two receptions for 18 receiving yards.

