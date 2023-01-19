A look at Hugh Freeze’s final USA TODAY Coaches Poll ballot

In a flash, the 2022 College Football season has come to a close.

The final game of the season was a snoozefest with Georgia defeating TCU, 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

A lopsided result such as that one has many people questioning rather or not the playoff committee got the seeding correct. Sure, TCU could not keep up with a much more experienced Georgia squad, but the Horned Frogs were able to knock off Big Ten champion and previously unbeaten Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State, who lost to Michigan by 22 points during the regular season, was a field goal away from heading to the national championship game after playing Georgia down to the wire.

Now that the season has come to an end, the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll has been released, and so has every coach’s ballot. How did newly-named Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze feel about the committee’s selections? Here’s a look:

Fresno State

UCLA

Pittsburgh

Texas

UTSA

South Carolina

Troy

Mississippi State

Notre Dame

Oregon State

USC

LSU

Oregon

Clemson

Florida State

Utah

Tulane

Washington

Penn State

Tennessee

Alabama

Ohio State

Michigan

TCU

Georgia

