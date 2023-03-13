LOOK: Howie Roseman and Jason Kelce take a shot to celebrate his return for 13th season

Jason Kelce is back, agreeing to return for his 13th NFL season on Monday with an afternoon Tweet that sent Eagles fans into a positive fury.

Kelce made the announcement today but may have come to a decision at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he and his brother, Travis, hosted their New Height Podcast.

In a just-released video, GM Howie Roseman and Kelce celebrate his return with a shot of Fósforo Mezcal tequila.

92%ers GET AS HYPED AS HOWIE! @JasonKelce is BACK with the @Eagles Here’s the behind the scenes moment when Jason shared his decision https://t.co/GKKMfEVP0h pic.twitter.com/TyaesOcxf9 — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 13, 2023

Kelce made his fifth All-Pro team, which is insane, and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season according to PFF.

With Kelce returning, second-year center Cam Jurgens will likely shift to right guard if the team loses Isaac Seumalo.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire