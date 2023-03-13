LOOK: Howie Roseman and Jason Kelce take a shot to celebrate his return for 13th season

Breaking News:

Jason Kelce is back, agreeing to return for his 13th NFL season on Monday with an afternoon Tweet that sent Eagles fans into a positive fury.

Kelce made the announcement today but may have come to a decision at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he and his brother, Travis, hosted their New Height Podcast.

In a just-released video, GM Howie Roseman and Kelce celebrate his return with a shot of Fósforo Mezcal tequila.

Kelce made his fifth All-Pro team, which is insane, and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season according to PFF.

With Kelce returning, second-year center Cam Jurgens will likely shift to right guard if the team loses Isaac Seumalo.

