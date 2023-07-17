LOOK: Houston Texans announce 2023 home game themes
The excitement in Space City for the 2023 NFL season is much welcomed, and the Houston Texans did their part to stoke the fan base.
The Texans announced Monday their 2023 themes for each home game at NRG Stadium.
One game that was circled on the calendars of Texans fans before the announcement was Oct. 1 when J.J. Watt is inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Houston is making this their “Legends Homecoming” theme.
The Texans have slated Nov. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as their Battle Red Day for Week 12. It won’t be the only time they wear their Battle Red Helmets as the Texans can wear those a maximum of three times this season.
Here is a look at all of the home game themes for the Texans at NRG Stadium throughout the preseason and regular season.