LOOK: Houston Texans announce 2023 home game themes

The excitement in Space City for the 2023 NFL season is much welcomed, and the Houston Texans did their part to stoke the fan base.

The Texans announced Monday their 2023 themes for each home game at NRG Stadium.

One game that was circled on the calendars of Texans fans before the announcement was Oct. 1 when J.J. Watt is inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Houston is making this their “Legends Homecoming” theme.

The Texans have slated Nov. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as their Battle Red Day for Week 12. It won’t be the only time they wear their Battle Red Helmets as the Texans can wear those a maximum of three times this season.

Here is a look at all of the home game themes for the Texans at NRG Stadium throughout the preseason and regular season.

Preseason Week 2, Aug. 19 vs. Miami Dolphins — Play Football

Week 2, Sept. 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts — Kickoff (Liberty White Out)

Week 4, Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Legends Homecoming

Week 6, Oct. 15 vs. New Orleans Saints — Crucial Catch

Week 9, Nov. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kids Day

Week 11, Nov. 19 vs. Arizona Cardinals — Salute to Service & First Responders Appreciation

Week 12, Nov. 26 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Battle Red Day

Week 13, Dec. 3 vs. Denver Broncos — My Cause My Cleats

Week 16, Dec. 24 vs. Cleveland Browns — Holiday Game

Week 17, Dec. 31 vs. Tennessee Titans — Reppin’ H-Town

