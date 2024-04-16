A look at horse safety measures at Churchill Downs as it gears up for Kentucky Derby 150

Kentucky Derby 150 is cause for major celebration in Louisville.

The 149th running of the iconic horse race was marred by sadness.

Between April 27 and May 6, 2023, seven horses died at Churchill Downs. Five more followed over the next 21 days, prompting the track to suspend operations, move the remainder of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, and conduct "a top-to-bottom review of all of the details and circumstances so that we can further strengthen our surface, safety and integrity protocols."

Nine of the deaths were related to horses breaking down on the track; while two others collapsed and died after racing. A third was euthanized following an incident in the paddock.

The ensuing investigation, conducted by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), found no "causal relationship" between Churchill's racing surface and the deaths and no "clear pattern in medical histories or injury profiles across the fatalities that point to a single, causal explanation." There were also no medication violations.

Still, to sustain the industry's future, HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said the probe demanded action.

"We’re not kicking the can down the road," she said. "Racetracks and horsemen and breeders and consignors all have to get behind real change."

Racing returned to Churchill in September. No horse deaths have been reported at the track since.

Before suspending operations last June, Churchill announced three new safety initiatives; one of which, a payout bonus regardless of finish, was later reversed.

The other two were: a restriction on the number of starts per horse (four during a rolling eight-week period) and ineligibility standards for poor performance — a horse beaten by more than 12 lengths in five consecutive starts.

Here's a look at other measures that are in place at Churchill:

Churchill Downs horse racing safety measures

Rules and conditions for racing and training agreement: This must be signed and submitted to the Stable Office upon arrival. This agreement will cover all Churchill Downs Incorporated properties in Kentucky and must be renewed annually at the beginning of Churchill's Spring Meet.

Working after placement on Veterinarian's List: Trainers will not permit a horse placed on the Veterinarian’s List to perform high-speed (published) work for seven days following placement on the Veterinarian’s List.

Medication-restricted races: Pursuant to HISA regulations, all 2-year-old races and stakes races will be conducted Lasix-free.

Shockwave therapy treatments: All prescribed shockwave treatments require a 48-hour notice regardless of being done at the Equine Medical Center or requesting for treatment to be administered at the trainer’s barn. Following a shockwave treatment, all horses are ineligible to perform high-speed work or race for 30 days. Trainers and veterinarians who violate this rule are subject to HISA penalties along with revocation of stalling privileges at Churchill Downs Incorporated properties.

Pre-entry exam: Pursuant to Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) regulation, all horses must have an exam performed by their veterinarian within the three days preceding a race entry. This exam is to be documented by said veterinarian, and he/she will include their findings on their daily treatment records submitted to the KHRC.

Pre-work exam: All horses stabled at Churchill Downs, Ellis Park, Trackside or Turfway Park must have an exam performed by their veterinarian within the five days preceding a timed workout, per the Rules and Conditions for Racing and Training agreement. This exam is to be documented by said veterinarian and turned in to both the KHRC and Churchill Downs' Equine Medical Director, Dr. Will Farmer.

In-Today signage: All horses entered to race must be clearly identified starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day with a sign reading, "In-Today." Trainers should hang these signs on the stall door or adjacent to the stall.

Entry restrictions: All 4-year-old and older first-time starters, and any previously raced horse that has not raced in the previous 365 days, must contact KHRC veterinarians to schedule an official veterinary work prior to entry. Any horse who has previously raced but has not raced in the previous 150 days must have their team contact Churchill's equine medical director prior to entering a race. Previously raced horses who have not raced in the previous 30 months are ineligible to train or race at any Churchill Downs property unless approved in advance by the equine medical director.

Waiver-claiming rule: Allows a trainer to enter a claiming race but be ineligible to be claimed providing the horse has not started for a minimum of 120 days since their last race, and the horse is entered for a claiming price equal to or greater than the price at which they last started.

What else has Churchill Downs done to promote horse safety?

Following a recommendation from HISA, Churchill's track superintendent, Jamie Richardson, put new harrows on its tractors to help eliminate the presence of rocks.

Farmer, Churchill's equine medical director, said a "bucket brigade" was formed to walk the track daily and pick up any stray rocks.

"Our trainers have commented the vast improvement that they have seen on the surface," he said.

The point of the bucket brigade, a trainer told The Courier Journal, has always been to pick up any rocks that find their way onto the track. Farmer told The Courier Journal, though, that the stoppage of racing at the famed track "had nothing to do with the rocks on the racetrack."

In HISA's report, Churchill said it believes it "resolved the issues of rocks on the racetrack" and would sift the dirt in 2024 "if needed."

As for the turf track, it had lamps and tarps on it all winter to promote accelerated growth. This after turf races were moved to dirt due to horses losing footing. A crew also injected sand into the turf in hopes of its roots grabbing better hold of the surface.

How often do horse racing deaths occur?

An equine ambulance leaves the track after Race 10 at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023.

In 2023, there were 1.23 horse deaths per 1,000 starts at tracks within HISA's jurisdiction.

That's a slight decrease from the 1.25 deaths per 1,000 starts in 2022; although HISA reported a 32.5% increase (1.63 per 1,000 starts at tracks outside its purview).

Since the Equine Injury Database launched in 2009, when there were 2 deaths per 1,000 starts, racing fatalities have slowly decreased. But tracks have continued to experience clusters of deaths — such as the 22 that occurred in fewer than two months in 2019 at Santa Anita Park.

