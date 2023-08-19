New-look Heritage Hills offense makes statement by trouncing Southridge

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. — Are you surprised Heritage Hills routed Southridge in Friday's season opener?

The new-look Patriots aren't.

There was plenty of talk during the preseason about these programs contending for Pocket Athletic Conference titles in their respective divisions this fall. Southridge, after all, is a defending sectional champion that entered Week 1 ranked No. 10 in Class 3A. And the Raiders had the Patriots' number last year, sweeping a pair of lopsided meetings by an aggregate score of 77-21.

So, beating Southridge has weighed on Heritage Hills' mind since their season ended last November in the sectional championship.

The Patriots' new spread offense and high-flying defense delivered Friday in The Jungle with a 45-13 victory that ended with a running clock.

"Bottom line, the kids came out and played very well," Patriots coach Todd Wilkerson said. "In Week 1, you're never going to play perfect. We had some turnovers and a few issues here and there, but when we needed to make plays, we made plays. And that's what I'm proud of for those kids."

Heritage Hills won 45-13 over Southridge to open the season on Friday night in Lincoln City.

Heritage Hills' offense looked spectacular. It was faster than usual and showed its potential by making plays all over the field. Still, Wilkerson admitted the Patriots didn't have the greatest night throwing the football. Sophomore Jett Goldberry finished 2-for-6 for 13 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

But the running game, which has been one of their strengths for many years, helped pick up the slack.

Heritage Hills compiled 325 yards rushing as a team. Senior Braydon Durham and Goldsberry combined for 239 of those yards and each of them scored a touchdown. Hunter Meredith, a junior, lost a fumble but added two touchdowns as well.

Goldsberry was in control under center to begin his second year leading the offense. He's enjoyed the new offense so far.

"We have a lot of things to work on, though," he said. "The interception, that was a bad read by me."

"We know he runs the ball well," Wilkerson added. "I'd like to see him, when he's running down the sideline, to get out of bounds instead of running over people. He's a tremendous competitor and he made plays when he needed to with his legs. We'll get him going with his arm, and I think that will make us so much better."

Heritage Hills' Hunter Meredith rushes during the Patriots' 45-13 win over Southridge to open the season.

It's not just the spread offense that makes the Patriots a dangerous opponent this season. Their defense and special teams made a major impact as well.

The Patriots (1-0) forced six turnovers, including five interceptions. Although the Raiders rushed for 222 yards and kept close early on, they stalled the rest of the way.

Heritage Hills senior Preston Coop made a pair of interceptions while junior Bret Lange seemingly put an exclamation point on the game with a pick-six. Plus, the Patriots' special teams picked up a loose football to give the offense prime field position in the red zone.

"We've always taken pride in our special teams," Wilkerson said. "We had a couple of nice punt returns tonight. I'm very happy with our kickers. We hit all of our field goals and PATs (and) kicked the ball into the endzone a lot. And that's a big deal. To be a championship team, you've got to be good offensively, defensively and on special teams."

Heritage Hills' Hunter Meredith rushes during the Patriots' 45-13 win over Southridge to open the season.

Luke Messmer also made his debut on the Heritage Hills sidelines as an assistant coach. He spent the previous three years leading Mount Vernon, which went 18-10 with him at the helm. The Patriots have enjoyed Messmer's presence on their sideline.

"He taught us that you can be the strongest guys in the world, but if you're not fast and agile, you can't be a good football player," Durham said. "So he put that into our minds. He's been great."

Heritage Hills has another out-of-division home game next against Tell City (1-0) with a pivotal matchup against Boonville looming in Week 3. Friday gave the Patriots a glimpse of their potential. They showed they can compete with any team they go against.

Although they know Southridge will not be the same team by the postseason when they could meet again, the Patriots are going to enjoy the feeling of being 1-0. They hope Friday serves as a launching point for the goals they want to accomplish this season.

"I like to come out here and win," Goldsberry said. "I'm glad our team came out and did really well. We just came together as a team."

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Twashington490.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IHSAA football: Heritage Hills shines in rout of Southridge