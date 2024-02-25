A look at the hectic upcoming 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule

It was a foregone conclusion that once college football went into a playoff format it would be expanded for more teams than just four.

That expansion begins this coming year as the College Football Playoff will include a total of 12 teams with the top four receiving a first-round bye. Those first-round games will be played on campus sites.

Expansion doesn’t just mean more teams, however.

The football calendar will also be pushed to the limit and will resemble the NFL playoffs and will last nearly that long. The days of college football ending on New Year’s are long over.

For those two teams that make the National Championship, they would have played 15 or 16 total games. There was a reason the regular season ended in late November and most bowl games were played in the southern part of the country.

The weather.

A December game played at Wisconsin or Michigan won’t be fun for players or fans, but these extra playoff games will rack in the dough for schools to spread around.

On top of just the new playoff games, coaches and programs will also have to deal with the transfer portal and the early signing period, both of which will come in early December as well. Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the 2024-25 season, wich dates set for games this postseason.

Early Signing Period and Transfer Portal

A new report from Nicole Auerbach at The Athletic shows that there is a plan to move the early signing period up to the beginning of December when it has typically been set for the middle of December.

According to Auerbach, the early signing period will take place on December 4th, 2024.

Likewise, the transfer portal typically begins on the Monday after Conference Championship Week, which would be December 9.

First Round

Date: Dec. 20-21

Where: Campus sites

No. 8 vs No. 9

No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 5. vs. No. 12

Quarterfinal 1

Date: Dec. 31

Where: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale Arizona)

Quarterfinal 2

Date: Jan. 1

Where: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Quarterfinal 3

Date: Jan. 1

Where: Peach Bowl (Atlanta. Georgia)

Quarterfinal 4

Date: Jan. 1

Where: Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Semifinal 1

Date: Jan. 9

Where: Orange Bowl (Miami, Florida)

Semifinal 2

Date: Jan. 10

Where: Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

National Championship

Date: Jan. 20

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

