'Look at how happy the coach is': Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer return to Columbus

As FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" started on Ohio State's campus Saturday morning, former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer couldn't wipe the smile off his face.

"Look at how happy the coach is," former Notre Dame quarterback and analyst Brady Quinn said of Meyer.

The former Ohio State head football coach greeted the capacity crowd with a salute and an "O-H," receiving a mug from host Rob Stone commemorating his perfect 7-0 record against Michigan.

Urban Meyer picks Ohio State as No. 1 team in the country

As the show started, Meyer didn't waste time boosting his former team, picking the Buckeyes as the No. 1 team in the country.

"Shockingly, here you go: the Ohio State, No. 1 team in America," Meyer said, picking Georgia, Tennessee and UCLA to round out his playoff to the chant of "Urban, Urban, Urban."

Quinn also picked the Buckeyes as his No. 1 team in the country, saying there would be a rematch of "The Game" in the College Football Playoff semifinal with Michigan at No. 4.

Urban Meyer has the fourth-most wins in Ohio State football history

Coming in with two national titles from his time as the head coach at Florida, Meyer led Ohio State to 83 wins in eight seasons, including an undefeated season in 2012, a national championship in 2013 and another College Football Playoff appearance in 2016.

In his eight years with the Buckeyes, Meyer's teams lost only nine games.

Meyer's 83 wins is fourth-most in Ohio State history behind Woody Hayes (1951-78, 205 wins), John Cooper (1988-2000, 111 wins) and Jim Tressel (2001-10, 94 wins).

Meyer retired from the Ohio State football program in 2018, a season which he was placed on administrative leave and suspended for the first three games of the season after reports surfaced he was aware of abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith prior to his firing from the program.

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer walks along the sideline before a game between Michigan and Maryland at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

After his time with the Buckeyes, Meyer joined "Big Noon Kickoff" before a 13-game stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which he was fired from after he posted a 2-11 record, along with reports of mistreatment of players and coaches and a viral video of Meyer and another woman at an Ohio bar/restaurant.

Meyer returned to "Big Noon Kickoff" prior to the 2022 college football season.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Urban Meyer returns to Columbus for OSU vs. Iowa