Look: Grizzlies' Ja Morant shares adorable image of daughter Kaari's first basketball game

Looks like another generation of basketball talent in the Morant family could be on the way.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant shared a photo on his Instagram story of his daughter Kaari Morant playing in what appeared to be her first basketball game. Morant has previously stated how his 4-year old daughter likes basketball, and she often is on the floor with him before games at FedExForum during his pregame warmup.

Morant's father Tee is a former basketball player who played in high school with NBA champion Ray Allen. Morant's younger sister Teniya is currently playing basketball at Mississippi Valley State.

Kaari played her first basketball game today 🫶 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/oZmqXTUEsn — trenton (@LevisToDHop) November 4, 2023

Morant is suspended 25 games by the NBA conduct detrimental to the league. He is allowed to travel and practice with the Grizzlies. His can't return to game action until Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies (0-6) are the last winless team in the NBA. They're on a three-game road trip that concludes in Portland on Sunday (9 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast).

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ja Morant daughter Kaari plays in first basketball game. See the video