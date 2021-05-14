LOOK: Greg Rousseau, Bills rookies hit practice field for first time
The Bills are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend. That means it’s the first time we’ll get a look at Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and the rest of the team’s 2021 NFL draft class.
Check out all of the action below via media outlets who attended the first day of practices on Friday:
First look at Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham today at #Bills rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/qrc6FCVtWS
— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) May 14, 2021
Bills first two picks — Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham — at today’s rookie camp pic.twitter.com/rcIqz24Dbb
— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) May 14, 2021
I am Groot.#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/6vZkMfc1Sq
— Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) May 14, 2021
Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham spent a lot of time chatting and working with Eric Washington today. AJ Epenesa didn’t have this opportunity with rookie camp cancelled last year. pic.twitter.com/E713OzIsPL
— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) May 14, 2021
John Butler coaching up the DBs. Here’s a look at Rachad Wildgoose and Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/3BPlLqJ6Jh
— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) May 14, 2021
