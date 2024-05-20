A look at the Green Bay Packers (and other Wisconsin connections) in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Green Bay Packers organization now has 28 members of its franchise enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and now seven more who played at least part of their career in Green Bay.

Here's a look at all those players, as well as other Wisconsin connections to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with year of induction in parentheses:

The rising sun is shown behind the Curly Lambeau statue with temperatures around -20 at Lambeau Field on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.

Early 'Curly' Lambeau (1963)

The co-founder of the Packers franchise won six NFL championships as a coach, tied for the most ever. He also pioneered the widespread use of the forward pass. You may have heard that they named the building after him. Lambeau was born in Green Bay and died in Sturgeon Bay.

Don Hutson display at the Packers Hall of Fame in 2005.

Don Hutson (1963)

Arguably the best player in Packers history. The offensive end finished his career with 19 NFL records in his possession, as well as two MVP awards. Led the league in scoring five times and also intercepted 30 passes in his career.

Robert 'Cal' Hubbard (1963)

Not only was the two-way tackle a key contributor to three straight NFL titles from 1929-31, he's also the only man in both the pro football and baseball halls of fame. He was inducted in 1976 as an umpire in the latter.

Cal Hubbard (top) is the only man in both the pro football and pro baseball halls of fame.

Johnny 'Blood' McNally (1963)

The halfback known as Johnny Blood was one of the game's first big receiving threats. His career also included a year with the Milwaukee Badgers in 1925. He was born in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Clarke Hinkle (1964)

The fullback retired after the 1941 season as the all-time leading rusher in the NFL with 3,860 yards. That number might not mean much anymore, but he was a four-time all-pro in his day.

Mike Michalske (1964)

The durable offensive guard won three NFL championships. He was one of the first to develop blitzing and stunting tactics on defense.

Arnie Herber (1966)

During his 11-year career, the quarterback brought deep passing to the NFL. He became the first player to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season in 1936, and he won four titles. Technically, he was a halfback in Green Bay's system, but he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a quarterback. He was a Green Bay native who played at Green Bay West.

Vince Lombardi (1971)

He needs no introduction. In a seven-year span, Lombardi's Packers won five NFL championships, including three straight in a run that featured the first two Super Bowls. The Super Bowl trophy now bears his name. He ranks first in all-time winning percentage among NFL coaches with 100 or more wins, and he won all but one of his 10 playoff games.

Tony Canadeo (1974)

The halfback had two stints in Green Bay covering 11 seasons, interrupted by his service in World War II. The "Gray Ghost of Gonzaga" became the third 1,000-yard rusher in football history.

Jim Taylor (1976)

The fullback ran for more than 1,000 yards in five straight seasons and was part of the team that won Super Bowl I. The 1962 MVP ranked second to Jim Brown in all-time rushing upon retirement with 8,597 yards.

Forrest Gregg (1977)

The right tackle and guard made nine Pro Bowls and was named all-pro seven times with five NFL championships. He played in 187 games, which remained a franchise record until Brett Favre surpassed the mark in 2003. He also missed a season for military service but still spent 14 seasons as a Packers player, then four as Packers head coach from 1984-87.

Bart Starr (1977)

One of the icons in Wisconsin sports history, the 17th-round draft choice in 1956 wound up with five NFL championships as a starting quarterback. The 1966 MVP was also MVP of the first two Super Bowls and was named to four Pro Bowls.

Ray Nitschke (1978)

He was the only linebacker on the NFL 50th anniversary team in 1969 and one of four on the 75th anniversary team in 1994. The MVP of the 1962 NFL championship game had 25 career interceptions and was the picture of toughness.

Packers defensive back Herb Adderley sits on bench during the first Super Bowl in 1967 in Los Angeles.

Herb Adderley (1980)

The first player to score a defensive touchdown in a Super Bowl with his pick-six in Super Bowl II, Adderley also hauled in 39 regular-season interceptions with the Packers and returned seven for touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback also played in two Super Bowls with Dallas.

Willie Davis (1981)

The defensive end was a sack artist with more than 100 unofficial sacks (which didn't become an official NFL metric until 1982). He was captain of both Super Bowl winners and won five NFL championships, with five all-pro selections. He recovered a franchise record 21 fumbles.

Jim Ringo (1981)

He won two NFL championships in 1961 and 1962, serving as the offensive captain. The center made seven Pro Bowls as a member of the Packers and was named all-pro six times.

Paul Hornung (1986)

The halfback known for his versatility won NFL scoring titles in each of three straight years (1959-61) and set a league record with 176 points in 1960 (a record that stood until 2006, long after schedules were expanded from 12 to 16). Was named MVP of the 1961 season and NFL title game. Frequently carried the ball on Lombardi's power sweep play. He also doubled as the Packers kicker.

Willie Wood in 1965.

Willie Wood (1989)

The safety signed as a rookie free agent and wound up on five NFL championship teams with eight Pro Bowl selections and five all-pro picks. His interception of Len Dawson in Super Bowl I helped the Packers take control early in the second half. He had 48 career interceptions.

Henry Jordan in 1961

Henry Jordan (1995)

The defensive tackle was named to five all-pro teams and played on all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams. He also had an interesting post-NFL career as the executive director of Milwaukee's Summerfest in the annual festival's infancy.

James Lofton (2003)

The fleet-footed wide receiver became the Packers' first inductee who wasn't part of the Lombardi or Lambeau eras. He caught 530 passes for 9,656 yards (18.2 yards per catch) in nine seasons with Green Bay, making seven Pro Bowls. He was a two-time all-pro with the Packers and continued an excellent career with the Raiders, Bills, Rams and Eagles. When he retired, he was the NFL career leader in receiving yards.

Green Bay Packers Reggie White screams while carring the Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl, January 26, 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Reggie White (2006)

The Minister of Defense racked up a then-record 198 NFL sacks, and 68½ of those came in his six seasons with the Packers. The 1998 NFL defensive player of the year made six Pro Bowls with the Packers, logged three sacks in his team's Super Bowl XXXI triumph and returned with the Packers to Super Bowl XXXII. His free-agent signing in 1993 was a revelation for the franchise.

Dave Robinson (2013)

The Lombardi-era linebacker pressured Don Meredith into an interception to seal the 1966 NFL championship (leading into Super Bowl I), and he blocked a field goal in the following year's playoffs. The two-time all-pro had 21 interceptions during a decade with the Packers.

Green Bay Packers general manager Ron Wolf (left) is joined by head coach Mike Holmgren and Reggie White after their team won the NFC Championship game SUnday, Janaury 11, 1998 in San Francisco.(Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photo by Benny Sieu)

Ron Wolf (2015)

The man who rebuilt Titletown served as the organization's executive vice president and general manager from 1992 to 2000. He famously traded for Brett Favre, signed Reggie White and hired Mike Holmgren, moves that helped the team win the Super Bowl after the 1996 season and return to the Super Bowl the following year.

20 Sep 1992: Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Brett Favre (2016)

With a flair for the dramatic, Favre built a remarkable résumé to turn a franchise's fortunes around. He played in 253 straight games to obliterate the old NFL iron-man record (a mark that ran to 298 during his playing days with the Jets and Vikings). He set NFL records in completions, yards and touchdowns. Green Bay made the playoffs 11 times in his 16 seasons with the franchise, including consecutive Super Bowls and a championship after 1996.

Jerry Kramer (2018)

He's the man who threw the famous block in the Ice Bowl that got Bart Starr into the end zone and sealed a third straight Packers NFL championship. The pulling guard in the power sweep was selected as a five-time all-pro and won five NFL titles.

Bobby Dillon (2020)

The safety might not immediately arise to mind when you think of the franchise interception leader, but his 52 lead the way. The four-time all-pro was added to the Hall in 2020 as part of a special expanded anniversary class.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson (21) holds up a NFC cap after the win during the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, January 23, 2011 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. [Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

The first inductee of the Aaron Rodgers era, Woodson joined the Packers as a free agent and became the NFL defensive player of the year in 2009, then helped the Packers win the Super Bowl a year later. He scored a franchise-record 10 defensive touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is on his way to a touchdown after recovering a Lions fumble during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

LeRoy Butler (2022)

Four-time first-team all-pro finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20½ sacks, one of only four players to cross the 35-20 barrier in those categories. Woodson, who knocked on Butler's door to present the news that he'd been selected for the Class of 2022, is one of them. Butler was a leader on the Super Bowl champion team in 1996.

Briefly with the Packers

Walt Kiesling (1966). The offensive lineman never spent long in any one place, with his four-year stretch with the Chicago Cardinals the longest. He was with the Packers from 1935 to 1936. The three-time all-pro won a championship with the 1936 Packers and had a long coaching tenure after his playing days.

Emlen Tunnell (1967). The first Black player inducted into the Hall of Fame was also the first player who strictly played defensive back to earn the honor. The bulk of his career came with the New York Giants, but he did play for the Packers from 1959 to 1961 to close his career. He was named all-pro six times and was part of the 1961 title team with Green Bay. He held the NFL record for career interceptions when he retired, with 79, and that's still the second most in history.

Len Ford (1976). He spent the 1958 season in Green Bay, but the defensive end played primarily with the Cleveland Browns. He was a three-time NFL champion and four-time all-pro selection. By the time he retired, he had recovered an NFL record 20 fumbles. The Packers had a bad year in 1958 and Ford was injured, leading to a lawsuit between Ford and the Packers over unpaid wages.

Ted Hendricks (1990). The four-time all-pro linebacker made his name first with the Colts and then with the Raiders, but he did spend the 1974 season with the Packers in between, when he made the Pro Bowl. It was one of his best seasons (five interceptions, two sacks, 75 tackles and SEVEN blocked kicks), but the Packers didn't want to meet Hendricks' contract demands. The Raiders sent two draft choices to the Packers for Hendricks after the season in what turned into a bummer of a trade for Green Bay.

Jan Stenerud (1991). The six-time all-pro kicker between the NFL and AFL won Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs and spent 12 years in Kansas City, followed by four seasons with the Packers from 1980 to 1983. He finished his career with the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler during a game on Sept. 13, 2015, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Julius Peppers (2024). The first-ballot Hall of Fame pass rusher spent three seasons with the Packers from 2014 to 2016, signing the second largest free-agent contract given by general manager Ted Thompson during his Packers tenure. Peppers, better known for his time with the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, registered 25 sacks and made one Pro Bowl with the Packers.

Steve McMichael started 14 games for the Packers in 1994 but saw his action severely limited the second half of the season.

Steve McMichael (2024). The defensive tackle spent almost his entire career with the Bears but did play 14 games for the Packers in 1994, his final year in the NFL. He was elected by the Seniors Committee.

Green Bay Packers linebacker coach Kevin Greene is shown before their game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 9, 2012 at Lambeau Field.

Kevin Greene (2016). As a player, he's known for his time with the Rams, Steelers and Panthers, but he was also outside linebackers coach for the Packers from 2009 to 2013, including the Super Bowl run after the 2010 season. His famous "it is time" edict to Clay Matthews preceded a major moment in the win over one of his former teams, the Steelers, in Super Bowl XLV.

Other Hall of Fame players who were Packers coaches:

George Trafton (1964), assistant in 1944.

Tom Fears (1970), assistant in 1959, 1962-65.

Emmitt Thomas (2008), defensive coordinator in 1999.

Dick LeBeau (2010), assistant from 1976 to 1979.

Ken Riley (2023), assistant from 1984 to 1985.

Wisconsin ties

College and pro football star Ernie Nevers in an undated photo.

Ernie Nevers (1963). Though he was born in Minnesota and finished his high-school career in California, he spent multiple years attending school in Superior. He made five all-pro teams at fullback during his tenure with the Duluth Eskimos and Chicago Cardinals from 1926 to 1931.

Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch (1967). The Wausau native and University of Wisconsin star was named an all-pro in 1951 and 1953 while playing with the Los Angeles Rams. He earned a spot on the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team, and his No. 40 is retired by Wisconsin, where he was athletics director from 1969 to 1987.

Tuffy Leemans (1978). Growing up in Superior, he attended Superior East High School and occasionally worked on the iron ore docks. After attending George Washington University, he was drafted by the New York Giants in 1936 and played fullback, on his way to two first-team All Pro selections and a spot on the all-1930s team, with a championship in 1938.

Jim Otto (1980). A rock as the Oakland Raiders' center from 1960-74, the Wausau native made three Pro Bowls and earned a spot on the NFL's 100th anniversary team. He was a nine-time selection to first-team All-AFL and then rounded out his career with two all-pro honors in the NFL. He played 210 consecutive games, never missing a contest. He played on the Raiders team that lost to the Packers in Super Bowl II.

Bud Grant (1994). The Superior native coached the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL before taking over the Minnesota Vikings from 1967 to 1983, where he won three NFC titles in addition to the 1969 NFL championship. The 1969 NFL coach of the year also won four Grey Cup championships.

Mike Webster (1997). The Pittsburgh Steelers legend from Rhinelander was the standard at center during his career, from 1974 to 88 with the Steelers and then from 1989 to 1990 with the Chiefs. He won four Super Bowls, earned first-team all-pro seven times and made the NFL 100th anniversary all-time team.

Dave Casper (2012). Casper, who played his final year of high school football in Chilton, served as a tight end for the Oakland Raiders (1974-80) and Houston Oilers (1980-83) followed by short stints with the Vikings and Raiders. The four-time all-pro won a Super Bowl and made the unforgettable "Ghost to the Post" catch in a 1977 playoff game against the Colts, a 42-yard reception that set up a game-tying field goal to force overtime in Oakland's eventual win (sealed by a Casper touchdown catch). He also recovered the controversial fumble in 1978 that became the "Holy Roller."

Joe Thomas (2023). The Cleveland Browns great never played in the playoffs, but the Brookfield native and University of Wisconsin star was a six-time all-pro, 10-time Pro Bowl pick and set the standard for left tackle.

On the path to Canton

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rodgers. The stone-cold Hall of Fame lock has four Most Valuable Player awards, making him just the second player in NFL history to turn the feat. The Super Bowl champion is a four-time all-pro and 10-time Pro Bowl pick. He's ninth in career passing yards in NFL history and fifth in passing touchdowns, all while owning the lowest career interception percentage in NFL lore.

J.J. Watt. The Pewaukee native and University of Wisconsin alumnus has won three NFL defensive player of the year honors, making him one of three players to earn that distinction. The five-time all-pro choice also has been recognized for his humanitarian works and will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028 after retiring following the 2022 season.

Jahri Evans. The offensive guard isn't a slam dunk, but he was a finalist in 2024 and could work his way up the ladder to induction. He played his final season in Green Bay in 2017 but is better known for his success with the New Orleans Saints. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time all-pro and Super Bowl champion.

Others to consider?

Sterling Sharpe may not have had 'stopwatch' speed, but he put a move on future Hall of Famer Rod Woodson for a 76-yard touchdown in 1992 during a 17-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davante Adams. started to give some Hall of Fame buzz to his career.

David Bakhtiari. The left tackle has been a force for the Packers, with two first-team all-pro nods. Now that he's no longer in Green Bay and recovering from a knee injury, does he still have enough left in the tank to add the resume he's compiled?

Mike Holmgren. He led the Packers to two Super Bowls and the Seahawks to a third, winning Super Bowl XXXI. He also has two more rings as an assistant with the 49ers. The current process for coaches is a committee selecting one coaching finalist a year, followed by a larger vote in which the nominee needs to achieve 80% of the vote.

Sterling Sharpe. The receiver has been considered before by the Seniors Committee and still has a decent shot of making the cut in 2025, when the committee will get one last shot to forward three names (as opposed to the typical one). He was a Hall of Fame talent whose career was shortened by a neck injury.

Sterling Sharpe. injury-shortened but spectacular

Russell Wilson. He played one memorable season at Wisconsin in 2011, then launched into a decorated career as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, including a Super Bowl title. He played for Denver in 2022 and 2023 before signing with Pittsburgh for 2024.

T.J. Watt. Big brother is headed to Canton, but Watt collected his first defensive player of the year honor in 2022 after finishing top-three in the voting the previous two years, followed by a runner-up finish for the award in 2023. It's another success story for Pewaukee High School and UW.

Lavvie Dilweg, Verne Lewellen and Cecil Isbell. All were finalists for the 2020 centennial class but weren't chosen; will they get another shot? That might hinge on whether or not we see an expansion of the senior inductee process. Dilweg was a two-way star from 1927 to 1934, Lewellen (1924-32) was a solid all-around back and superb punter and Isbell (1938-42) was a passer and rusher in Curly Lambeau's Notre Dame offense.

Davante Adams. Much of his story still has to be written but the six-time Pro Bowler earned his third first-team all-pro nod with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, leading the league in touchdown receptions for the second time in his career. He spent eight decorated seasons with the Packers.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

