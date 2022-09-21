LOOK: Goodyear Blimp view of Highmark Stadium during Bills-Titans

Where did you watch Bills-Titans?

On television?

Were you in the stands at Highmark Stadium?

Where you certainly were not is hundreds of feet above the game in a blimp.

Thanks to the trademark Goodyear Blimp, we know what that awesome image looks like. The aircraft was flying high above Orchard Park and snapped an image of the stadium below.

Check it out via the Goodyear Blimp on social media:

Had to swing around to capture this beautiful Buffalo sunset over @HighmarkStadm and tonight’s @BuffaloBills vs @Titans MNF matchup pic.twitter.com/A07sWevwu5 — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) September 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire