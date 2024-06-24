'He would also look good in silver' - Mercedes still after Verstappen

Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen of the Oracle Red Bull team celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. Hasan Bratic/dpa

Mercedes appear not to have given up their pursuit of triple world champion Max Verstappen as a successor of Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

"He would also look good in silver," Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius told Sky TV at the weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, referring to the colour of the Mercedes cars.

"The best drivers want to sit in the best cars. It is our job to put together the best package."

Verstappen, who claimed his seventh season victory in Barcelona, has a contract until 2028 at his Red Bull team.

But the team is losing star designer Adrian Newey and had an affair around team principal Christian Horner in connection with improper conduct towards a female employee.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff speaks highly of Verstappen and would like to have the Dutchman in his team.

In Spain, he spoke of a difficult issue and added: "We are trying to concentrate on making the car faster and then the good people will want to come."

Another candidate to partner George Russell in 2025 is Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes' young driver academy.

Horner meanwhile voiced his frustration about the latest Mercedes statements in connection with Verstappen.

"They should rather concentrate on their drivers and not ours. Max is winning and satisfied here. Sometimes you try to get a team off balance but there is nothing you ca do about it," Horner said.