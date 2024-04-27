What to look for going into pivotal Game 5 between Magic and Cavaliers — and beyond | Analysis

The Magic, who looked hopeless after their first two games in Cleveland in this first-round playoff series, are right back where they started.

Even.

So who is under more pressure to win Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse? The only way the Magic can win the series with the Cavs, now tied 2-2 after Saturday’s 112-89 triumph at Kia Center, is taking Game 5 or 7 (if necessary).

The former is preferred by the No. 5 seed.

“We both got pressure,” guard Jalen Suggs said about going to Cleveland. “Nobody wants to go down 3-2. We’d rather come home with an opportunity to seal it. There’s pressure on both sides.”

Their defense has been as good here as it was in the first two games. The Cavs have yet to score 100 points in any of the first four games.

It’s the offense that can come and go: